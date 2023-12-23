PMMC plans to leverage AfCFTA to drive value addition in 2024

Gold bars

Source: GNA

Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC) says it plans to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to drive value addition moving forward into 2024.

Nana Akwasi Awuah, Managing Director of PMMC, said what the Company had done this year was to invest in machinery to be able to produce sophisticated jewellery as part of measures to promote made-in-Ghana products.



The Managing Director was speaking at the Company’s 2023 Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols as part of activities to thank God for the year.



He said the investment in a 3D printer and software was to create designs, and prints, and use it to create sophisticated jewellery and improve on the finishing for the Ghanaian market.



He said the Company wanted to maximize the potential or benefit of the natural resources, adding that they were in talks with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for assistance in that regard.



He said this year had been remarkable, which enabled them to be a key implementing agency for the government’s flagship gold for oil programme.

“Indeed, I am proud to say that PMMC has contributed to the success of the gold for oil programme, which success is being felt or is evident in the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian and they are proud to have been a key contributor to that success,” he said.



The Managing Director said because of the Gold for Oil programme, the Company embarked on an expansion drive as well and currently had an operational office in Kumasi, another operational office in Tarkwa and one coming up in Bole to be fully operational by January 2024.



He commended the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and his Deputy for their immense support throughout the year Nana Awuah also commended the Board, Management and Staff for their support in the operation and execution of their mandates.



“We want to embark on social re-engineering, where Ghanaians will come to accept and take jewellery as a store of value,” he added.