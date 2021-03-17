PPI for February is 10.3%

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate for February 2021 was 10.3 percent the Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed.

This rate indicates that between February 2020 and February 2021 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 10.3 percent.



This rate represents a 1.6 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in January 2021 (8.7%).



The month-on-month change in producer price index between January 2021 and February 2021 was -0.1 percent.



The producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 3.2 percentage points over the January 2021 rate of 27.4 percent to record 24.2 percent in February 2021.

The producer inflation for the Manufacturing sub-sector, which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry, increased by 2.9 percentage points to record 9.8 percent.



The utility sub-sector recorded no change in the inflation rate in January 2021.



In February 2021, seven out of the 16 major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 9.8 percent.



Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers recorded the highest inflation rate of 40.6 percent, while the Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. recorded the least inflation rate of 0.0 percent.