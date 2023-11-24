PURC increases water tariffs, reduces electricity by 1.52%

File photo of ECG Prepaid Meters

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced changes to water and electricity tariffs, which measures are set to take effect on December 1, 2023.

The PURC has outlined a 0.34% increase in water tariffs, affecting both residential and non-residential customers.



For residential customers, the rate per cubic meter has risen from GH¢4.72 to GH¢4.74, while non-residential customers will see an increase from GH¢14.13 to GH¢14.19.



“Water Tariffs have increased by 0.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Results from analyses of the indicators above and their impact on water tariffs to be paid by consumers are presented in Table 2,” a press statement from the PURC said.



The statement continued “The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission wishes to inform consumers of Electricity and Water that there has been a review of the existing tariffs effective December 01, 2023, to February 29, 2024.



“These adjustments are being carried out in line with the Commission’s Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism, which tracks and incorporates movement in key uncontrollable factors, namely the exchange rate between the US$ and the Ghana Cedi, domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.

“Adjustments to the existing electricity and water tariffs is undertaken on a quarterly basis to maintain the real value of the tariffs, thereby keeping the utility service providers financially viable to enable them deliver on their services to consumers.



“In addition, the Commission considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of the Ghanaian. After robust analysis, the Commission wishes to announce a reduction of 1.52% (-1.52%) in the electricity tariff," it added.



On the electricity front, the news is more favorable for consumers.



The tariff for residential customers with (0-30 kWh) will see a reduction from GH¢ 0.64 to GH¢ 0.63 per cubic meter. All residential customers (above 30 kWh) will experience a decrease from GH¢ 1.42 to GH¢ 1.40 per cubic meter.



“Electricity Tariffs across board have been reduced by 1.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The results from analyses of the above four factors and their impact on electricity tariffs to be paid by consumers for the period under review is presented in Table 1,” the statement added.

