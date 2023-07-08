PURC introduces electricity consumption estimator to aid consumers calculate consumption

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission has introduced Public Electricity Consumption Estimator (PECE) application that estimates the user's monthly electricity consumption both in kWh and in cedis using the PURC gazetted tariffs.

The computation is based on the selected appliance, number of appliances, wattage, hours of use per day, and customer type.



The application further determines the contribution of each appliance to the total monthly cost of electricity.

It further specifies the number of appliances the user has, their wattage, and the average hours of use per day, while indicating customer type.



The PURC aims as filling consumers with fair knowledge of their monthly electricity consumption.