Palm oil adulteration: FDA to kick-start implementation of traceability system

Palm oil

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association and stakeholders will meet to start the implementation of the palm oil traceability system.

The palm oil traceability system will help to identify culprits along the supply chain.



The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) traceability system will help improve food safety concerns and protect the public’s health and safety when it comes to items sold in the whole country.



The stakeholders meeting is expected to take place at Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Head office in Accra on 30th May 2023 at 9am prompt.



President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Paul Amaning noted that the move will also help protect the industry, and ensure authentic and healthy palm oil exportation for the global market.



“To ensure that we do not endanger any consumers, it has become important for the FDA to license processors facility and the association will issue traceability QR codes on packaged palm oil. TCDA will ensure all palm oil transported in the market has waybills from the Association, we are meeting with them on 30th May 2023. Paul Amaning told Accra-based Original FM 91.9 that it is crucial that we also make them informed.

Paul Amaning announced the planned exercise in an effort to stop the practice.



“The FDA will require everyone’s location and National ID, and they will be handed ID cards with bar codes that will be frequently scanned for tracing. To help us identify members for registration, I’m asking all the market women and queens present, he stated.



He said that the traceability mechanism will raise Ghana’s credibility in international trade.



Seizing tainted palm oil, prosecuting criminals, and working with market queens to identify offenders engaged in palm oil adulteration are some of the regulatory actions to be done against perpetrators.