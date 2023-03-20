2
Parliament, ECG hold crunch talks to avert 'dumsor' in the House

Parliament House Ghana121121212 Parliament House of Ghana

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s parliament is holding talks with officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana over a GH¢13 million debt owed to the power distribution company.

The development comes after ECG on Monday, March 20, 2023, embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise with a focus on all categories of customers including state-owned enterprises.

According to a myjoyline.com report, the conclusion of discussions will determine whether the House will be disconnected from the national grid or remain connected.

As part of efforts to avert the disconnection, Parliament is said to have held advanced talks with the ECG to at least pay GH¢1 million of the GH¢13 million debt owed – a sum which is said to be lower than expected.

The portal further reports that Parliament has offered to at least pay GH¢8.5 million out of the total amount owed to the ECG with the view of paying the arrears at a later date.

Meanwhile, the ECG plans to retrieve about GH¢5.7 billion in unpaid bills from the nationwide exercise.

On March 14, the ECG was reported to have disconnected the power supply to the Ministry of Energy for almost half the day.

Sources at the Ministry however said the power was later restored following the full payment of the debt owed to the power distribution company.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:





MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
