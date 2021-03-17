Parliament begins debate on 2021 budget

Wed, 17 Mar 2021 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The debate on the 2021 budget has commenced.
Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, moved the motion for the House to approve the budget estimates and the economic policies of government for this fiscal year.
In doing so, he justified the need for the new taxes.
Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for his part expressed disappointment at the budget, which he christened the “go home and die budget”.
He said the increase in taxes and the imposition of new ones will make life unbearable for Ghanaians.
