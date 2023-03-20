2
Parliament pays GH¢8m of GH¢13m power debt to escape ECG disconnection

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

But for a partial payment of GH¢8 million of some GH¢13 million it owes power distributor Electricity Company of Ghana, the parliament of Ghana would have been taken off the national grid by the state utility company on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The revenue mobilisation task force of ECG was in parliament on Monday as part of its revenue drive.

ECG is using the exercise to collect some GH¢5 billion owed in power bills by both state and private consumers.

The bills have been outstanding since August 2022.

Apart from its customer support departments, ECG has closed down its main offices so as to focus on the debt collection drive.

The exercise will last for a month.

