Parliament summons Transport Minister over $20 charge by GACL at KIA

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has been summoned by Parliament regarding a new directive that will require air passengers to pay $20 for baggage belt overhauling and other maintenance issues at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Second Deputy Speaker of parliament, Andrews Amoah Asiamah, announced the summon after the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, raised concerns about the illegal charges being implemented by the GACL without parliamentary approval.



In a letter issued from the GACL management and addressed to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of Kotoka International Airport, it noted that the fee would apply to all round-trip air tickets.



The communique dated March 11, 2024, was signed by the Managing Director, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare,



"Further to discussions with the executives of the Airport Operators Committee regarding our baggage belt overhauling and maintenance issues, the Board of Directors of Ghana Airports Company Limited, in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, is instituting a maintenance charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets ($10 to be charged each way).



"This fee will be effective from May 1, 2024," the statement added.



The Deputy Speaker on Wednesday, March 13, thus ruled that the sector minister [Kwaku Ofori Asiamah] should appear before the House on March 19, 2024, to clarify the new charges imposed by the GACL.

