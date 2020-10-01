Parliamentary Select Committee visits Port of Takoradi

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee in a meeting with Management of Port of Takoradi

Source: Eye on Port

Following a visit to the Port of Tema, members the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism have paid a working visit to the Port of Takoradi to abreast themselves with developments pertaining to the implementation of digitization programs and other related issues.

The Ranking Member of the Committee, Emmanuel Kofi Buah, reiterated his outfit’s interest in the impact of government policies on digitization among other things to position the Port of Takoradi towards the goal of being a world class and highly competitive port.



The Director of the Port of Takoradi, Capt. Ebenezer Afadzi, said many infrastructural developments ongoing at that Port would be operational in 2021 and those are positioned to increase efficiency at the nation’s premier port.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nana Marfo Amaniampong said upon his assessment, he is pleased to see the Takoradi Port making strides to take its rightful place with regards to port productivity in the region.

