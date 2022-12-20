0
Menu
Business

Passengers grateful for transport fare cuts but wish for further reduction

95734459 Transport fares usually goes up with increment in fuel prices | File photo

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Passengers has said it expected the reduction in transport fares to go beyond the current 15.3 per cent that has been agreed on by transport operators.

According to the association, since fuel prices continue to fall daily, the transport operators should have reduced fares further.

Despite not being satisfied with the reduction in transport fares, the association commended the “Parliament Select Committee on Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and all other stakeholders for heeding to our call and working for the interest of commuters.”

It called on drivers to ensure the implementation of the reduction in transport fares across the country, as it will be “monitoring the implementation of the 15.3 per cent reduction in fares.”

It also urged commuters to be “mindful of the new fares and ensure that drivers do not cheat them.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: