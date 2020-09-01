Business News

Passengers to pay US$150 for COVID-19 test at Kotoka International Airport

The entry into the country, however, is subject to passengers undertaking a COVID-19 test at KIA

Passengers flying into the country via the Kotoka International Airport are to pay an amount of US$150 to cover the cost of their COVID-19 test before they will be allowed entry into the country.

The development follows the announcement by President Akufo-Addo that the country’s sole international airport, Kotoka, is to open to travelers effective September 1, 2020.



The entry into the country, however, is subject to passengers undertaking a COVID-19 test at Kotoka — the result of which is to be communicated to passengers after about 30 minutes.



The test, Business24 has been told, would cost passengers US$150. But that cost seems to outweigh similar tests conducted by other countries in the sub-Saharan Africa region.



For instance, in neighbouring Togo, a similar test costs US$70 while in Cote d’Ivoire travellers arriving into the country will have to pay an amount of US$80. In the Eastern Africa country of Rwanda, a mandatory COVID-19 test is to cost US$50.



Open Border

In his 16th address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo said in-bound passengers must subject themselves to a COVID-19 test upon arrival before being admitted by immigration into the country.



The latest protocols released by the Ghana Health Service, require that arriving passengers must present a negative test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin.



Passengers will then undergo a COVID-19 test at the upper level of the arrival hall. The test results are expected to be ready within 30mins.



On the part of departing passengers, they are required to adhere to COVID-19 testing requirements for destination countries. They will, however, have to undergo temperature screening at the entrance of Terminal 3 departures before being allowed into the terminal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.