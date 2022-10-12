Patrick Nyarko appointed deputy CEO of Petroleum Hub

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Patrick Nyarko as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration for the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC).
Mr Nyarko is an experienced financial service and energy professional with expertise in balance sheet management, financial analysis, credit analysis, insurance, energy policy analysis and sustainability strategy.
Until this latest appointment, he was the maiden Director for Environment, Health and Safety at the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC).
He holds a BSc in Management with Computing from Regent University College, Ghana, an MBA in Oil and Gas Management from Coventry University in the UK and an MSc in Strategy and International Business from Aston University in Birmingham, also in the UK.
- Mining of iron ore in Oti region to commence in 2023 - Minister reveals
- Professor Adom-Frimpong re-elected as PIAC Chairman
- 50% of Ghanaians to have LPG access by 2030 - Energy Minister
- Ghana's crude oil production on a 3-year downward spiral
- National Energy Transition Plan to be outdoored by end of October - Egyapa Mercer
- Read all related articles