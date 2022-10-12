0
Patrick Nyarko appointed deputy CEO of Petroleum Hub

70791689 Patrick Nyarko

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Patrick Nyarko as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration for the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC).

Mr Nyarko is an experienced financial service and energy professional with expertise in balance sheet management, financial analysis, credit analysis, insurance, energy policy analysis and sustainability strategy.

Until this latest appointment, he was the maiden Director for Environment, Health and Safety at the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC).

He holds a BSc in Management with Computing from Regent University College, Ghana, an MBA in Oil and Gas Management from Coventry University in the UK and an MSc in Strategy and International Business from Aston University in Birmingham, also in the UK.

