Patronage of PPEs rises in Nima due to coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

There is a gradual rise in the patronage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in Nima of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly as a result of the COVID-19 second wave threat around the globe and in the country.

A survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) within the Nima market revealed that the community were gradually adhering to the President’s called for the wearing of nose masks.



However, quite a number of people in the community are still not observing the COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service directives.



Madam Abigail Lartey, a PPE seller at the Nima market in an interview with the GNA, said patronage had increased as the country was experiencing another wave of the pandemic.



She said a box containing 50 pieces of nose mask costs GHC30.00 which they were selling a piece for GHC1.00 only.



Madam Lartey said after the lockdown was lifted, purchase of the protective materials went down, adding that demand for it started rising after the President last address, where there was hints of re-imposition of lockdown if citizens did not follow the safety protocols.



She added that people had started buying and using the products as the number of cases kept rising in recent times.

Madam Grace Amuneke, another seller of the PPEs in the market, said the purchase of the PPEs especially the nose masks have been ‘on and off’.



She said some of the individuals in the market and the community were strictly abiding by the coronavirus safety guidelines by patronising the products and using them while others defied the protocols.



Madam Amuneke said a piece of the locally made nose mask was GHC2.00, whilst the 50-litre bottle of hand sanitiser was sold for GHC3.00.



She said the government should task the police to help enforce the safety protocols in the community as most of the residents consistently violated the safety guidelines.



Madam Amuneke said ignoring the safety guidelines was extremely dangerous to the lives of women, children and everybody in the community and the nation as a whole.



GNA, however, observed that most traders and customers in the market moved about without the nose mask which is a sign of a looming danger.