Pave way for elections if you’ve worked hard enough - GUTA national tells Accra branch

The National Deputy Organizer of the Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) Kwame Gyasi has raised concerns about the need for appointed GUTA Accra executives to allow members to choose new leaders.

His comment follows objection by some members of the Accra body to permit the dissolution of the appointed leadership so members can choose new executives through an election.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the deputy national organizer said there should be no fear of elections if appointed executive members believe their work will win them their positions.



“There is disunity within the greater Accra GUTA branch. There are about fourteen people who are against the dissolution of the current leadership for an election to be observed. If the agitated members think they’ve worked hard enough, elections should not deter them.”



Kwadwo Amoateng, Nana Poku, and Mrs. Irene Victoria Odoom of GUTA Accra issued a press statement saying they do not answer to the national executives of the association and, therefore, GUTA national cannot dissolve their group.



Some members of the Greater Accra Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) Executives have distanced themselves from the press.

The deputy national organizer of GUTA Kwame Gyasi has described the statement from the trio of the Accra branch as unfortunate.



“National GUTA appointed and assign us the responsibility to steer the affairs of the Greater Accra Regional branch of GUTA, so we believe the national body has the capacity and power to dissolve any Regional branch executive, which Accra is no exception.”



National GUTA on Friday, July 10 stated that the Greater Accra executive branch was dissolved due to “serious breaches of the association’s code of ethics and lack of unity among the executives”.



It cautioned the trading community that anyone who deals with any of the old executives does so at his own risk.

