Pay attention to the standard of foodstuffs sold on market – GAWU to policyholders

Edward Kareweh, General Secretary of the Ghana Agricultural Workers Union

The General Agricultural Workers Union has raised concerns on the need for policymakers to ensure that quality standards are adhered to in the sale of foodstuffs on the market.

The General Secretary of the group, Edward Kareweh made this statement at the maiden edition of the Ghanaian Farmer Conference.



According to him, some traders adjust their scales and other equipment used to measure the quantity being sold without the knowledge of the customer. This, he said deprived the customer of getting value for money.



“Because the role of policyholders are not clearly determined and enforced, it leaves us with a chaotic, poorly organized, and unregulated agricultural production system. For example, who sets the standards and enforcement of how goods should be handled on the market.”



Country Representative for Continental Free Trade Area, Louis Afful said AfCFTA will work around the clock to introduce barter trade to ensure the efficacy of the trade agreement.

“Africa Continental Free Trade Area is moving into the barter trading system soon. There will be the need for African countries to rely on each other,” he hinted.



A.K.B Deyang, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture at the event disclosed that the ministry is on course to digitalizing the sector and providing agro-processing facilities.



“Our next phase of the value chain development in the food and agricultural sector would be set and led by technology and digitalization agenda where comprehensive development and utilization of ICT access and usage in the country would be tapped to augment development in the sector,” he stated.