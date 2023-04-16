Pay our coupons, principals by April 28 or we picket some more - Pensioner bondholders

Pensioners picket Finance Ministry

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has warned the government to pay its members' coupons and principals by 28 April 2023 or they will return to picketing the ministry of finance.

It follows a statement issued by the ministry that said the government and the coaIition of individual bondholders and pensioner bondholders had agreed on the said paymemt date after a meeting.



However, a statement signed by the Convener of the pensioner bondholders forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, said the ministry's account of events was inaccurate and threatened to resume picketing if the ministry fails to live up to its word.



“We wish to state finally that if the payments of all outstanding coupons and principals are not made by April 28, 2023, we shall be left with no other option than to resume our picketing the premises of the ministry to further press home our demand for the payment of all coupons and principals in arrears, and an end to payment delays”.



The group slaso set the records straight about what transpired at the meeting with the ministry.



“Our attention has been drawn to a press pelease of April 14, 2023 from the ministry of finance on a meeting held with leadership of Coalition of Individual Bondholders and the Pensioners Bondholders Forum on April 14, 2023. Paragraph two of the press release contains a statement to the effect that the meeting agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on January 18, 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations by April 28, 2023".



"We wish to state that no such agreement contained in paragraph two of the ministry’s press release was reached”, thr forum noted.

It explained: “At the meeting, the ministry proposed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on January 18, 2023 be given a period of four weeks to work and agree on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations by the government. The proposal from the ministry was not accepted”.



“The convener, however, promised that he will try and convince members of the forum to grant the ministry a one-week extension of the April 21, 2023 deadline for the payment of the government’s outstanding debts obligations".



"The convener advised that the ministry waits to receive a confirmation from him on the one week extension after he has consulted with members of the forum”, the statement said.



"The convener requested that upon the receipt of a confirmation from him, the ministry of finance should respond to the forum’s letter of March 30, 2023 and indicate that after further engagement with the forum, the ministry agreed to pay the outstanding coupons and principals by April 28, 2023. The deputy minister agreed to do as requested”.



After the meeting, the statement said Dr Adu Anane Antwi sent a text message to the deputy minister through two of the ministry’s staff who were involved in facilitating the meeting, thus: "This is to confirm the one-week extension I proposed at the meeting to the 21st April 2023 deadline demanded by the Pensioner Bondholders Forum for the payment of outstanding coupons and principals. Please convey the confirmation to the Deputy Minister. Thanks. Dr. Adu A. Antwi”.