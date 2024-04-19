Pay our tier-2 pension our we will strike on May 2 – Organized Labour

File photo

Organised Labour has served notice it will embark on a strike action on May 2, 2024, if the government fails to fulfil its obligation to pay the tier-2 pensions of its members.

According to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and its associated unions, all efforts and appeals to have the government hqve loved futile.



Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, said they have resolved ro strike because they have exhausted all available means.



“You may know that the public sector unions under the forum have already given notice that on the 2nd of May, if they don’t hear anything about the payment of this second tier on the 30th of April, they will strike," he said.



“We will want to send this notice to the government that if by the 30th of April they don’t do anything about this our second tier, on the 2nd of May we will all join the forum. I can imagine what will happen in this country if they allow this thing to happen.”

In a related development, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has also asked the government to pay mandatory contributions for over 700,000 Ghanaian workers or face it’s wrath.



NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, accused the government of financial misconduct during a press conference on Thursday, April 18.



He expressed worry over the failure of the government to pay Tier 2 pension scheme contributions and other third-party deductions since July 2023.



He lamented that these contributions are being deducted from workers’ salaries but not reaching the designated institutions.