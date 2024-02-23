Pay your arrears to avoid disconnection, embarrassment - NEDCo to customers

File photo

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has entreated customers to pay their bills and clear all outstanding debts to avoid disconnection, embarrassment, and payment reconnection fees.

This comes after NEDCo announced its intention to begin its third phase of revenue mobilization exercise on Monday, February 26, 2024.



In a communiqué sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it stressed that all customers who signed payment agreements with NEDCo under Phases 1-3 of the revenue mobilization exercise must ensure all debts have been paid by Friday, February 23, 2024.



“Customers in arrears are entreated to pay their bills immediately to avoid disconnection, embarrassment and payment of reconnection fees. Customers who signed payment agreements with NEDCo under Phases 1-3 of the exercise (including those who did before or after then) should ensure that all instalments that have fallen due are settled by February 23, 2024," part of the release read.



Meanwhile, customers with billing issues have been advised to visit ECG’s customer service centres with adequate evidence that will facilitate the timely resolution of their problems.

The exercise, NEDCo noted, will cover all categories of customers in arrears, including State-Owned Enterprises, Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



