Peace Hyde and WEF Young Global Leaders tour billion-dollar oil refinery established by Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote and Peace Hyde

Source: Adjoa Sarfo, Contributor

President and chief executive officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has celebrated the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGLs) and the tremendous potential of this unique World Economic Forum community to develop the next generation of African leaders from all parts of society.

The Young Global Leaders programme is an accelerator for a dynamic community of exceptional young people from all over the world with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world. This year, British Ghanaian media mogul, Peace Hyde, joined this exemplary group of African change makers who are also part of the Aliko Dangote (WEF Africa YGL) fellows.



Now in the 12th year of collaboration with the WEF YGL programme, the Aliko Dangote (WEF Africa YGL) Fellows continue to represent the continent on the global stage and give back to their communities in a multiplicity of impactful ways.



The executive director, of Dangote Industries, Fatima Dangote expressed happiness at the diversity and high proportion of female fellows in the 2023 Cohort, where the nine chosen YGLs represent the media/arts/entertainment, technology & innovation, health, and government sectors.

The ADF-YGL Lagos Convening which took place on September 8, 2023, was an excellent opportunity for the participating current and alumni YGL Africa Fellows to meet and interact with their patron, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.



According to Hyde, “I am deeply honoured to be part of this illustrious community of changemakers. The work Dangote is doing with the Refinery is inspirational and the sheer scale and impact of the facility will empower Africans for years to come.”