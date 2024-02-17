Peace Hyde shares impactful life lessons from late Nigerian billionaire Tycoon Herbert Wigwe

Source: Rotimi Herman, Contributor

As news broke of the tragic demise of Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, son and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former president of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, in a helicopter accident in the United States on Feb. 9, 2024, tributes have been flooding social media from all over the world.

Leading media mogul Peace Hyde, who interviewed Wigwe for the award-winning business interview series, My Worst Day with Peace Hyde, shares in a post on her IG page about the impact the finance tycoon had on the continent.



“Herbert Wigwe, you’ll always be remembered for your incredible impact and visionary leadership. May your legacy continue to inspire others. Rest in peace Sir, you will be deeply missed,” says Hyde.

In her groundbreaking interview with Wigwe, the Nigerian billionaire chronicles his journey from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, where he managed diverse portfolios to acquiring the then fledgling Access bank with his partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and how they transformed it into a Nigerian financial behemoth.



