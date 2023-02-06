4
Pensioners to picket at Finance Ministry over debt exchange programme

Finance Minister Ofori Atta In Parliament?resize=960%2C600&ssl=1 Finance MInister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pensioner Bondholders Forum, a group for the protection of the pensioners with investment in government bonds has served notice to picket at the premises of the Finance Ministry until its members are exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to the group, attempts to have their investment exempted from the programme have proved futile reason for their decision picket at the Finance Ministry until their demands are met.

“On 10 January 2023, we submitted a petition to the Minister of Finance to exempt all pensioners holding Government Bonds from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on the same basis used for the exemption of Pension Funds from the programme, as the impact of the programme on pensioners who are bondholders will be very severe.

“We have as of today not been granted the exemption we requested. To further press home our request, we have notified the Police that about 50 of our members intend to converge at the premises of the Ministry of Finance on every working day from 10 am-11 am, beginning from Monday 6th February 2023 till our request is granted by the Minister.”

The deadline for the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme has been set for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

