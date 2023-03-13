'People in government including Jubilee House are involved in galamsey' - Dr Frimpong-Boateng

File photo of illegal miners

Illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey remains one of the major problems in Ghana as the activities of these illegal miners affect waterbodies and the environment at large.

Though government has rolled out measures to help curb the activities of galamseyers, this canker keeps rearing its head up.



Speaking on this menace on GBC, the Former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, averred that government officials were behind the operations of illegal miners in the country.



These officials buy the excavators, other equipment for these illegal miners and pump huge sums of money into the project to keep them in business.



Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's comment comes on the back of allegations in 2020 that some 500 seized excavators from illegal miners were missing.

He described the news as false and an attempt by some persons in government to sack him as the Environment Minister at the time.



“Let me tell you that I did not take one excavator for anything, they know the truth. Now things are coming up, we know those who are behind it and the party people who are there, people in government including Jubilee House who are doing galamsey and so on, even now,” he said.



“There was an orchestrated scheme, even within the party and government to get me out. Why is it that when I left now everyone is in the forest?” he added.



ESA/FNOQ