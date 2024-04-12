Performance tracker: Government executes over 13,000 projects - Oppong Nrkumah

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Op­pong Nkrumah

More than 13,000 in­frastructural projects have been successfully executed and validated by the government between January 2017 and June 2023, Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Op­pong Nkrumah, has revealed.

These projects, he said, included a total of 11,974.96 kilometres of roads, 1,446 telephony sites, more than 526 basic school projects, 588 senior high school projects, five out of the 10 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools, six out of the 12 interchanges and 88.75per cent electricity coverage for the country.



Mr Nkrumah revealed this at the launch of the Performance Tracker, a new application designed to provide real time information on the performance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Accra on Wednesday.

The Performance Tracker is an updated version of the delivery tracker launched in 2020 by Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, and it aims at helping the public track all government projects.