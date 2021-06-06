Petition to remove GRIDCo boss sent to Akufo-Addo

Logo of GRIDCo

Some members of staff at Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove their Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, from office.

The petition comes amid rumours, according to the staff, that the president is considering extending the mandate of Ing. Amoako-Baah.



“It is the hope of the concern group that, Mr President, you will do the needful not to renew the mandate of Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah to avert any mishappenings,” the Concerned Staff said in the petition sent through the Chief of Staff.

“What would be needful was for him to recommend some of his directors to you for consideration and appointment.”