Petroleum Holding Fund report for second half of 2020

The Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF) received a total amount of US$261.00 million from lifting proceeds in the second half of 2020 compared to receipts of US$235.28 million in the first half of 2020.

During the second half of the year, the Ghana Group (GNPC lifting on behalf of the Government of Ghana) lifted the 16th and 17th parcels of crude oil from the Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) field; 55th, 56th and 57th parcels from the Jubilee field; and the sixth parcel from the Sankofa Gye Nyame (SGN) field.



The total receipts from the 16th and 17th liftings from TEN field was US$74.92 million compared to US$110.25 million received in the first half of 2020 (14th and 15th liftings), while receipts from (55th, 56th and 57th liftings) from Jubilee was US$118.85 million compared to US$65.88 million received in the first half of 2019 (53rd and 54th liftings).

