Planting for Food and Job led to a 71% increase in national production of maize, 34% in paddy rice

Maize farm

The Planting for Food and Job (PFJ) initiative has led to a 71 percent increase in the national production of maize and 34 percent in paddy rice (an irrigated or flooded field where rice is grown), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

The government introduced the PFJ as part of measures to strengthen the agric sector of the economy and to also ensure food sufficiency in the oil-producing West African nation.



He explained that yields per hectare of maize, rice, and soybean have also increased significantly and we now export 19 different food items, including maize, to the rest of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries.



“The Global Food Security Index, which measures affordability, availability and quality of food across 113 countries, placed Ghana in 59th position in 2019, up from 78th position in 2016,” he said during the nation builders update on Thursday, November 26.



Dr. Bawumia further stated that the Akufo-Addo administration has stabilised the economy.



“Stabilising and growing the economy is not enough. Yes, it is a fundamental piece in the grand scheme of things because it is the glue that holds everything together but for long-term sustainability, our economy must be able to change its structure to lend itself to value-creation, adaptability to the changing needs of its citizens, and the world marketplace, and critically, to help create jobs for its people, especially the youth."

“Which is why, beyond macroeconomic stability, at the heart of our plan, we also included carefully thought-through initiatives to transform the nature of the economy: Improve agricultural productivity and reduce our dependence on food imports; Add value to our raw materials through industrialisation, and; Reduce the cost of energy and of running businesses and industries in Ghana"



“These we have achieved through several, highly successful flagship programmes."



“Through Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting For Export and Rural Development, and Rearing for Food and Jobs, we have improved agricultural productivity and reduced our dependence on food imports.”



