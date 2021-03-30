Political interference hurting energy sector - Wereko-Brobbey

Charles Wereko-Brobbey, Former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority, Charles Wereko-Brobbey, has called out government for the politicization of the energy sector.

According to him, there is a need for government to put professionalism ahead of politics in order to run the power sector efficiently.



Mr Wereko-Brobbey also blamed the current seeming energy crisis the country is facing on the provision of free water and electricity to Ghanaians during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year.



Speaking on the Morning Starr, he said “one of the ridiculous prices of democracy is that we have politicized everything and we forget that there’s nothing like free dinner.”



“There’s too much political interference and that interference is being put ahead of the sustained provision of power. If we’re doing free water and power and the suppliers are left flat broke, I don’t think anyone should expect the sustained provision of power.”

He also added that “I think we need to stop the illusional game and have a proper conversation on what needs to be done in this country but unfortunately, many people are not ready to do that.”



“You don’t give power away because of a political promise so that even if you’re generating it at GH¢10, you’ll sell it at GH¢5. Those things will come back and haunt us,” he added.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has announced that it was having a discussion with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for them to provide a load shedding timetable following major maintenance works expected in the power sector from April to July 2021.