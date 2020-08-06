Business News

Political stability is key to foreign investment – Amankwaa

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, MP, Manhyia North

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, has stressed the need for the country to maintain political stability to help sustain the current flow of foreign investment into the country.

He said the country’s vibrant democratic atmosphere, coupled with peace and security over the years, had helped attract more foreign direct investments in all sectors of the economy.



This, according to him, had helped promote the socio-economic development and progress of the country and there was the need for all to work to maintain that.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi on the current political atmosphere as the country was preparing to go into another election in December, Mr Amankwaa implored all Ghanaians to work together to sustain the country’s peace.



He said global investor surveys consistently highlighted political stability and security as an important consideration for foreign capital inflows in many countries, including Ghana.

The MP said, since 2017 the government had worked hard to consolidate the country’s democratic dispensation through rule of law, freedom of expression of divergent views, and providing a conducive atmosphere for businesses to operate.



Mr Amankwaa said the government's private sector business policies had helped attract the needed capital into the economy, which had helped propel the country’s development.



He said as the country was preparing itself for another election, Ghanaians needed to be circumspect and work to protect the peace and stability the country was enjoying.



Mr Amankwaa called on the media to be circumspect in their reportage and give accurate information to the public to help them make informed decisions.

