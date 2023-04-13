Polytank Ghana unveils new ‘Sumo Super’ tank

Polytank Ghana Limited has unveiled its new “Sumo Super” tank as an addition to its water tank collection.

The Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, owners of Polytank Ghana, Ashok Mohinani, stated that the new tank guarantees longevity and gives customers the satisfaction of a strong tank that can help with the storage of water.



The new tank has UV stabilizers that were carefully placed to withstand all weather conditions and ensure a longer lifespan and durability.



Speaking at the launch of the new ‘Sumo Super’ tank, Ashok Mohinani said, “This is a new technology and it is three-layered and has extra additives and health preservatives to give you a new dimension to the existing tanks on the market. The outer layer has UV stabilizers which protect the tank from ultra-violet rays of the sun, hence caters for the longevity of the tanks,” he said.



The “Sumo Super” tank is also an affordable option for customers.



Also speaking at the launch, Chief Director of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Noah Tumfo, noted that the government is committed to ensuring the gaps are bridged between Ghanaians’ access to clean and safe drinking water.



The “Sumo Super” tank has an inbuilt anti-bacterial property to help protect against algae formation and other microbes.

It is also strongly built to enable it to withstand a drop from 25 feet height without breaking or getting damaged.



It has nine varieties of colours for customers to choose from.











