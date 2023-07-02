2
Menu
Business

Poor nations heavily indebted to IMF become 'hostages' - Prof. Hanke

Prof. Steve Hanke Prof. Steve Hanke

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American economist Prof. Steve Hanke has averred that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gets 'hostages' by way of poor countries that become heavily indepted to it.

His view was to dispute one advanced by Kenyan president William Ruto that the IMF had become a 'hostage' to rich nations.

Ruto restated a view he has recently advanced that international creditors like the IMF and World Bank were hostage to rich nations hence his call for a new multilateral lender to address climate crisis.

"Kenya's president William Ruto says the IMF is "hostage" to rich nations. He's got it wrong. Poor nations who become heavily indebted to the IMF become "hostages"," he stated in reaction to Ruto's comments as carried by the Financial Times newspaper.

A number of African countries, citing the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have applied for and received bailouts from the Washington-based lender.

Ghana, Senegal and Ivory Coast are West African countries currently under IMF programme as well as Zambia.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: