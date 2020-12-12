Port security agencies hold interoperability drills

The team also worked on narcotic interceptions during rummaging activities by the K9 Team

Security agencies working within Ghana’s port enclave have undertaken an intensive exercise that was aimed at assessing the level coordination of the nation’s security apparatus as well as identify gaps to improve on towards an impenetrable port.

The interagency security exercise dubbed “dukadaya” was also to satisfy requirements of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) which prescribes responsibilities for relevant stakeholders of the various ports across the globe.



The allied participating security institutions including the GPHA Security, Ghana Navy, the army, the Marine Police, and National Security, engaged in some simulation exercises such as stowaway detection and disembarkation and how to nullify improvised explosive devices (IED).



The team also worked on narcotic interceptions during rummaging activities by the K9 Team, diffusion of potential insurgencies in the port space etc. Tema Port Security Manager, Col. William Kwabiah, explained that such activities are important for his outfit as they seek to identify certain weaknesses.



The Greater Accra Regional Police Command together with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Kelni GVG on Thursday, 26th November, 2020 intercepted the operations of an International Voice Call Refilling business, an illegal phenomenon similar to SIM-boxing.



Port security agencies hold interoperability drills security personnel. Chairman of the Port Facility Security Coordinating Committee and Harbour Master for the Tema Port, Capt. Francis Kwesi Micah, expressed pleasure at the success of the exercise which enabled the allied security group know their capabilities in containing some of the situations.



He stressed the need for improved communication skills among the agencies. some of their numbers were being used to carry out international call refilling fraud and further investigations by the joint NCA/ Kelni GVG/Ghana Police team confirmed the illegal operations at the said location.

This led to a search following which the setup comprising the equipment mentioned earlier was discovered and confiscated. An individual suspected to be inherent in the security structures so as to give room for corrective measures.



“We have been able to identify some of the inter-agency gaps we need to bridge so I am very satisfied with the exercise,” he said.



He continued by explaining the choice of certain simulation exercises that did enough to mimic realistic scenarios which tested the effectiveness of the raid on the site located off Spintex Road in Accra, led to the confiscation of equipment used in terminating international calls as local calls.



The equipment included routers, switches, servers, laptops and monitors amongst others. Earlier, the NCA had received a complaint from AirtelTigo that “We importantly had to try show off our capabilities by containing the situation through our communication skills,” he said.



He said consistency in such exercises would continue to enhance the capabilities of the national security apparatus responsible for the protection of the highly vital national economic assets.