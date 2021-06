Post Coronavirus: Airlines on a strong recovery path as demand rises

The Kotoka International Airport

The aviation sector is showing strong signs of recovery from the pandemic-induced near collapse of the industry last year.

Having introduced limited flights after the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for scheduled passenger flights, the rollout of a vaccination campaign by government has instilled confidence in the general travelling public and stimulated demand.



Some airlines, such as Air Cote Dā€™ Ivoire, on Tuesday, June 1, announced more travelling options within West and Central Africa.



The increase in service follows improved demand after over a year of COVID-19 pandemic-induced temporary suspension of scheduled flights and subsequent restart with limited flights.

The Abidjan-Accra-Libreville service is operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.



Micheline Yahot, Country Manager of the airline told AviationGhana that the increase in frequency is as a result of a gradual increase in passenger throughput since vaccines were rolled out in major economies in the sub-region.



"We are always looking to offer more connections to our passengers. Starting June 1, we will be operating daily flights out of Accra."