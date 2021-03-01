Pot gardening, the new money making venture

The world is hard as it is. Quick money has become the go to option for many people and this, like any other decision, comes with its consequences.

The good news is that, Ghanaians can still make good money, in a profitable but easy way, and in the convenience of one’s home.



How? The Pot gardening way!



It may not be an entirely new thing in the system, and perhaps, may be more accustomed to persons in the agri-sector.



But everyone can do this, from the comfort of their home, at very little cost, but with bountiful results and with plenty health benefits.



All you need is a pot, plastic container, or in some cases, car tyres. Get organic mulch, and fertilizer, few good seeds of the plants you want to major in, and then start your garden.



What’s better is that you do not need a lot of space for this, you only need some space at the backyard of your home and you are good to go.

Within weeks, with constant watering dedication, you can have a bunch of healthy crops ready for harvest. That’s not all, you do not need to harvest from the roots, you can just harvest from the top and have another set just within days.



With this, you are producing enough to eat healthy with your family and then excess which you can sell and make money off in the market.



So what are the intricate details? Deborah Ofosua Boateng tells us, in this edition of GhanaWeb Special, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below:



