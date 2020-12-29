Poultry farmers appeal to government to waive taxes on imported inputs

The poultry industry just like other sectors has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

The Dormaa Poultry Farmers Association has appealed to the Government to waive taxes on imported poultry inputs to minimise production challenges.

Public Relations Officer of the Association, Dennis Ansu Agyemang, made the appeal when he addressed a news conference at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.



He said the poultry industry has a long value chain including farmers, farmhands, egg sellers and, maize and feed sellers, poultry sellers and feed millers.



These individuals, he noted, are adversely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and an outbreak of bird flu in Europe.

This has created shortages in the supply of maize, soya meal and other inputs used in the preparation of poultry feed. The situation has resulted in the increment in the price of poultry products.



Mr. Ansu Agyemang expressed the hope that the government, will heed to their appeal as a matter of urgency, to save their businesses from collapsing.