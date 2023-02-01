39
President Akufo-Addo gives Ignatius Baffour-Awuah oversight responsibility of pensions

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The current minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has been designated to take charge of pensions.

The appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in accordance with section 211 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (ACT 766).

The development will see the minister steering the affairs of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) effective January 30, 2023.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah disclosed this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The new appointment has however been widely opposed by the minority caucus in parliament. They believe that the decision is untenable in the face of current economic challenges with Ghana seeking IMF assistance.

