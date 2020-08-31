Business News

President Akufo-Addo has a soft side for fisher-folk - Minister

Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has reiterated President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to upgrading the livelihoods and progress of fisher-folk.

She said the dedication was evident in the distribution of hundreds of outboard motors, the elimination of premix fuel challenges and the construction of landing sites.



The Minister made the remarks at a durbar of chiefs of Anlo State at Anloga held in honour of the President during his working visit to the area.



“President Akufo-Addo loves everybody. He has a soft side for fisher- folk. The Premix fuel issues are now a thing of the past. It is coming on time,” she said.



“…Consider all the developmental projects across the country and vote for him to continue.”



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the Government had dotted the region with “too many” projects, and expressed gratitude to the President on behalf of the people for the initiative.



Togbui Sri III, the Overlord of the Anlo State, praised the President for creating the Anloga District and the positive response to the needs of people.

“We believe that all that is needed to build a vibrant district would be provided.



“We the people are solidly behind you for accelerated growth and assure you of our unflinching support in bringing development to our area,” he added.



He expressed the hope that roads and other needed infrastructure would be provided when granted another term.



President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the Keta Harbour would commence soon and would add to evidence that the NPP-led government employed “exceptional equity” in the sharing of the national cake.



The President ended the visit with a sod-cutting ceremony for the Keta Water Expansion Project, and a 93-million Euro initiative to provide potable water for over 400,000 people in districts along the coast of the region and the Volta River Basin.

