President Akufo-Addo inaugurates 5-member ex-gratia committee

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a five-member committee for ex-gratia.

The committee’s duty will be to determine the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 officeholders.



It will also consider salaries and allowances of political office holders or any other offices the Committee deems fit per the constitution.



The committee members are:



Dr. Janet Fofie – Chairperson



Prof. Gyan Baffour – Member

Dr. Osei-Akoto – Member



Madam Gloria Ofori Buodu – Member



Mr. Ben Arthur – Member



President Akufo-Addo while speaking at the inauguration said, “I must indicate that in recent times, [there’s been] a lot of public discourse surrounding the remuneration of public officers, except the primary of those of Article 71 office holders, and whether or not, notwithstanding the constitutional imperatives were deserving of what is being paid to us.



“In view of the challenges currently confronting our national economy. It might well be that your work should also focus on these concerns and make recommendations on how they should be addressed,” he added.

