President Akufo-Addo opens ultra-modern Ghana Employers' House

The Ghana Employers' House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially inaugurated an ultra-modern office built by the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) in Accra.

The President commended the association for playing a pivotal role and collaborating with government to dialogue and make vital inputs into post COVID-19 programme for economic growth.



He said GEA’s unflinching support also played a crucial role in helping to guide government to mainstream the interests and sentiments of employers in government policy during and after the IMF negotiations.



“This policy is currently resulting in microeconomic stability, disinflation and elimination of market uncertainties,” he noted.



The President urged the association to keep working with the government to identify and address all challenges that might impede the country’s economic progress.



“I appeal to the GEA to continue to collaborate with government and organised labour as the key social partners in Ghana to identify and address all national business and labour issues that may emerge as roadblocks to the realisation of our individual and common goals,” he said.



The President praised the GEA for championing interventions aimed at deepening social dialogue and maintaining a peaceful industrial relations environment in the country, which were required for enterprise sustainability, investment attraction, a stable labour market, and overall national development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to create an environment in which businesses could develop and achieve their social responsibilities.



President Akufo-Addo urged employers in the country to fully utilise the new office complex, use it to network, share information, and the development of game-changing ideas.



He touted the GEA as a true partner in advocating sound economic and social policies, promoting best labour practices, and providing some invaluable support to businesses of all sizes.



President Akufo-Addo stated that the new office complex reflected progress, innovation and inclusive prosperity, and stood as a symbol of shared commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous business community in the country, adding: “The new edifice also underscored the fact that employers remained the economic backbone, driving development, innovation, employment and wealth creation, and serving as the engine of growth”.



Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, said the new office building is a significant step toward the promotion of industrial peace and harmony.



“This new edifice resonates with our common objective of creating a conducive working environment to advance harmonious industrial relations because it will serve members of the GEA fraternity as well as other tripartite constituents,” he noted.

Mr. Baffour Awuah commended President Akufo-Addo for gracing the event, explaining it is an indication of the importance government attaches to social partnership and the need to continuously build on existing arrangements for national development.



President of GEA, Mr. Daniel Acheampong, stated that the office complex was a declaration of the organisation’s identity and purpose.



He said the edifice would serve as the central nerve of GEA’s operations.



It would provide a conducive environment for employers to convene, strategise and make decisions that would boost the competitiveness of business and shape the future of industry in Ghana.



Christened ‘The Employers House’, the four-storey edifice includes, among others, offices that will serve as operational hub for the GEA’s staff, conference rooms and training rooms.