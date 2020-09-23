President, companies honoured at Made in Ghana Awards

Thirty-eight individuals and companies were honoured at the seventh Virtual Made-in-Ghana Awards held live on Television in Accra last Saturday.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo , was declared the Pride of Ghana Award 2019-2020; Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Mr Edward Boateng, received the Ghanaian Ambassador of the Year, US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Stephanie Sullivan, received the Woman Ambassador of the Year, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Tsutomu Himeno received the Ambassador of the Year , the Chairman of B5Plus Group, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, was adjudged the overall best industrialist; the Managing Director of Interplast ltd, Mr. Hayssam Fakhry, was declared the Industrialist of the Year, the Managing Director of Everpack Ltd Ghana, Mr. Karim Aschkar was declared the Managing Director of the Year (Manufacturing), the CEO of the Homefoods Processing & Cannery Ltd, Madam Felicia Twumasi, received the Woman Industrialist of the Year, while the CEO of Charger Ltd, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey received the Young Industrialist Award.



The Director, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang (PHD), was declared the Personality of the Year; the inventor of Veronica Bucket, Madam Veronica Bekoe, received the Woman Personality, Niche Chocolate Bites, received the best Product of the year, Interplast Ingreen Irrigation System received the Overall best product of the Year, Social Security and National Insurance Trust ,received the Outstanding Ghanaian-Owned Corporate Organisation of the Year 2019,while GOIL Company Limited was declared Overall best Ghanaian - Owned Company of the Decade Award.



The Made-in-Ghana Awards 2019 is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG). Award winners were honored through a virtual marketing, advertising and promotion of made in Ghana products, Ghanaian-owned companies and outstanding personalities live broadcast on TV and live streaming on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. On the theme “Promoting and growing Indigenous business ventures into World class brands”.

The Award is about seeking the pride of Ghanaian indigenous most celebrated personalities, high quality and competitive products and Ghanaian-owned organizations to create awareness, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation, increase the products’ credibility in international markets and build product and service loyalty to save the local manufacturing and service industries from collapse under the COVID -19 unprecedented global pandemic crisis.



Among companies and products which received awards were Kleanz Hand Sanitizer,Best Hand Sanitizer, Auntie Mary’s Baby Gripe Mixture, Best Pharmaceutical Product, JRA Foundation Bathing Gel & African fresh Alata Soap Black Beauty, Best Cosmetics & Personal care, JRA Lion Antiseptic & Everyday Fresh Liquid Detergent, Best Toiletries, Dadewa Nails & Ultimate Welded Mesh, Best Building Materials, BINE 20 Disinfectant, Best Disinfectant, Ekumfi Pure Juice, Best One District One Factory Product, Special Ice Mineral Water, Best Mineral Water and Special Ice Carbonate Soft Drinks, Best Carbonated Soft drinks of the year 2019.



Others were Taabea Herbal Mixture, Best Herbal Mixture of the Decade, Nkulenu Palm Soup Base, Best Food Processed Product of the Decade, Papa Jumbo Paper Towel & Fluffy Toilet Roll, Best Kitchen Paper Towel & Toilet Roll of the Decade, Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited, Outstanding Printing & Stationery Company, Allied Oil Ghana Limited, Outstanding Indigenous Oil & Gas Company, Integrated Recycling & Compost Plant Limited, Outstanding Waste and Recycling Company, Royal Crown Packaging Limited, Outstanding Packaging Company, New Crystal Health Service Ltd, Outstanding Packaging Company, Dignity DTRT Apparel, Outstanding PPE Manufacturing Company, Goldkey Properties Limited, Outstanding Real Estate Development Company of the Decade,, Kane-Em Industries Ltd, Outstanding Plastic Closures & Pet Bottles Industry of the Decade Award, Ernest Chemists Ltd, Outstanding Pharmaceutical Company of the Decade and Sleek Garments Export Limited. Best Textile and Garment Company of the Decade.

