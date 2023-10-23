Prestige project to enhance Kotoka airport’s skyline set to launch

Kotoka Airport prestige project

Source: GNA

The prestige project to enhance Kotoka International Airport’s Skyline is set to be launched at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport enclave, which has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades in line with the growth in the aviation and hospitality sub-sectors.

Indeed, the successful execution of the Airport City 1 project by the Ghana Airports Company transformed the skyline of the national capital.



A statement issued in Accra said the Airport City 1 was now home to major architectural masterpieces and was one of the most sought-after business districts in the capital.



The Atlantic Towers, Nester Square, Holiday Inn Hotel, SSNIT Emporium, the Marina Mall, the National Communications Authority (NCA) building, Vodafone and UT towers, Silver Star Towers, and the One Airport Square among others, are some of the major developments in the Airport City One Project.



The statement said the expected construction of a new development, christened Prestige, on 2.88 acres of land adjacent to the Airport Shell Fuel Station and directly opposite the Marina Mall by a private developer was also set to add to the beauty of the Airport skyline and redefine luxury living in Ghana’s capital and play a key role in increasing the country’s tourism receipts.



Mr Youssef Aitour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2 Development Ghana Limited, developer of the project, confirmed that an official launch of the project was slated for December 13, 2023.



He said the importance of modern, sustainable, plush offices, residential properties, and hotels within the Airport vicinity, and indeed in major airports in Africa, could not be overstated when it comes to the growth of tourism, aviation, and allied businesses.

These properties play a crucial role in supporting and attracting visitors, facilitating travel, and fostering economic development. Placing plush residential properties and hotels near airports provides convenient and easy access for travelers.



He said the accessibility allowed tourists, business travelers, and aviation professionals to conveniently stay close to the airport, saving time and reducing travel-related stress.



This proximity encourages more visitors to explore Ghana, as they can easily reach their accommodations upon arrival, resulting in increased tourism and economic growth.



These developments are in sync with the investment in on-ground airport infrastructure at the Kotoka International Airport.



He said the flagship Terminal 3 could handle five million passengers a year and last year, passenger throughput was a little over 1.8 million and is expected to increase this year.



In 2022, Ghana realized US$2billion in tourism revenue, with a projected end-year 2023 tourism revenue of US$ 3.4 billion.

Over half a million visitors have been recorded for the first half of this year by the tourism sector regulator, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) with a projected total arrival of 1.2 million by the end of the year.



All these visitors and the many expatriates, business leaders, and entrepreneurs desirous of living in the heart of the Airport City with access to world-class amenities and impeccably designed residential spaces would benefit a great deal from the completion of the Prestige.



This would improve the visitor experience. Modern and plush properties, like what is planned with Prestige, offer a wide range of amenities and services, ensuring a pleasant and memorable experience for visitors.



He said this positive experience could encourage tourists to return and recommend the destination to others, boosting the growth of the tourism industry.



The Prestige project’s location means all the best Accra has to offer leisure and business travelers are all a minute away.



He said from famed shopping Malls, restaurants, nightclubs, offices of major international companies operating in Ghana, and of course, the Kotoka International Airport are all within reach in 60 seconds.

Mr Aitour said the project was expected to cater to the ultimate luxury living whether one opts for a studio, one or two-bedroom, or a penthouse.



He said the lush green spaces on the ground, on each of the levels, and the incorporation of sustainable open spaces as part of the Prestige, would create a luxury sanctuary within the city for residents and pleasure the eyes of beholders.



With the strong choice of renowned Michelleti and Co. as the general contractors, the quality of the project is never in doubt.



Casa Trasacco is a preferred partner for the project and will add a touch of elegance, as they have come to be known for, for each apartment curated within the Prestige.



He said the availability of sustainable accommodations near airports could attract environmentally conscious travelers.



As sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for travelers, the presence of eco-friendly hotels and residences can provide a competitive advantage for airports and their associated travel markets.

Moreover, the construction of sustainable residences and hotels can stimulate economic growth by creating job opportunities in the construction, hospitality, and service sectors.



These developments can employ local communities, thereby supporting the overall aviation and travel markets.



In addition to economic benefits, sustainable accommodations can also improve the airport’s reputation and contribute to its corporate social responsibility efforts.



He said this could lead to increased stakeholder trust, positive media attention, and a strengthened overall brand image, attracting more airlines and businesses to operate within the airport’s vicinity.