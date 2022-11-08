1
Price of Bibles to go up November 10

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bible Society of Ghana has announced the upward adjustment of the prices of Bibles.

According to them, this is due to the high rate of inflation and the high cost of clearing from the ports.

The Ghana cedi has come under intense pressure in recent times to depreciate by more than 62%.

The cedi is currently selling at GH¢14.70. The cedi’s depreciation has affected imports as importers cry over the rising cost of imports and the cost of clearing.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, inflation has reached a record high of 37.2%.

Some businesses have also begun folding up due to the current economic hardships as they lament the continuous increase in prices.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
