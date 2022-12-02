Price of ‘Kofi brokeman’ remains unchanged despite PFJ market

Roasted plantain

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has said the prices of Ghanaian delicacy, “Kofi brokeman” which is roasted plantain has remained unchanged despite the introduction of the PFJ by the Agric Ministry.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture began the sale of 'cheap' foodstuff to Ghanaians today November 11, 2022.



The move by the Ministry is to sell foodstuff directly from the farmers in the rural areas to persons in the urban areas.



Speaking at a meeting with farmers in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region, sector Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said; “the ministry itself is going to take its own initiative.”



“We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity,” the minister said.



But Bright Simons on his Twitter page on December 1, 2022, said “Friends, we have a problem. We have had scouts carefully recording the daily prices of "Kofi Brokeman" in Accra for 2 weeks. Prices are not falling! Despite special govt interventions, aka "cheap food in giant trucks.”

“Something doesn't add up about economics in Ghana,” he added.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the PFJ has been positively patronized by Ghanaians.





