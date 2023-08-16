Price of a bag of onions has risen from GH¢800 to GH¢1,500

File photo

The price of a bag of onions at Adjin Kotoku’s onion market has risen from GH¢800 to GH¢1,500.

The market traders attributed the new price rise to the Niger situation and border closure.



Some traders, including Ghanaian onion sellers, have been stranded as a result of the Benin border closure.



These onion sellers are concerned that their goods will rot if the border is not opened soon so that they can sell them on the Ghanaian market.



Some traders who spoke with Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi said they [traders] are currently importing from Nigeria due to the Niger crisis.

The traders warned him that if the Niger crisis is not resolved and the borders are not reopened, prices will rise even further.



Some drivers who transport onion bags for customers have also complained that business has slowed.



According to the drivers, they go to work and then return home without making any sales.



"The situation is alarming, and some of the drivers sleep here, especially when they are unable to make sales. The cost of fuel was high, so some of us were forced to sleep here at times,” a driver explained.