Prices of fish likely to go up due to premix challenges - MP

Fishes

The prices of fish are likely to shoot up during this festive season because of the lack of premix fuel for fishing, the Minority Spokesperson on Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has disclosed.

According to him, the high demand for this commodity will be a contributory factor to the increase in price.



Contributing to a debate on the approval of the budget for the Fisheries Ministry, the Asunafo South MP said, “The price of fish is likely to go up during the festivities because the demand will rise."



He explained that the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture did not receive the expected litres of premix fuel needed to be distributed to the fisherfolk.



This, he said, forced fishermen to purchase this essential commodity directly from the market at high prices.



“In 2023, the premix secretariat targeted the supply of 107 million litres of premix fuel. Unfortunately, as of the end of September, the secretariat is reporting that only 25 million litres have been discharged,' Eric Opoku said.



“Out of 107 million, within the same period last year, the ministry was able to do 39 million. So, you see that this year, the fishers are not getting premix fuel. The only explanation the ministry gave was that suppliers are unwilling to supply the premix because of the forex losses. The vulnerability in the exchange rate leading to forex losses as a result of which our farmers are not getting the premix fuel,” he added.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the rollout of the digital canoe identification cards to purchase premix fuel will eradicate the stress, hoarding, and challenges in fuel acquisition.



The new digital system aims at enabling fisherfolks to directly access the quantity of premix fuel they require at the pumps using their digital Canoe Identification Cards which have been linked to their vessels.



The data generated will be essential for re-ordering while each order is monitored and measured against timelines to enhance delivery efficiency.



According to officials of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the automation system has a number of modules, allowing stakeholders to track and view in real-time orders, transportation, delivery, and fueling transactions.



