Prioritise voluntary blood donation to help save lives - Adwoa Wiafe

Source: MTN Ghana

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2023, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana Adwoa Wiafe has called on all to prioritise voluntary blood donation and create awareness of the same.

She made the call when she addressed participants at the World Blood Donor Day event organized by the Ghana Health Service under the theme; "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often".



Adwoa Wiafe emphasized the dire need for a constant supply of safe and sufficient blood. “Shockingly, some regional hospitals in the country currently face a shortage of blood, leaving patients in critical conditions. The National Blood Service reports that while 300,000 pints of blood are required annually, only 66% is donated voluntarily. We cannot afford to do nothing,” she said emphasizing the urgency to address this shortfall.



Since 2011, the MTN Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting voluntary blood donation through its Save-a-Life Blood Donation campaigns. These annual initiatives have successfully encouraged MTN Ghana employees, trade partners, corporate and educational institutions, and the general public to donate blood as the ultimate demonstration of love on Valentine's Day.



The MTN Foundation's efforts have yielded remarkable results, with this year's campaign alone collecting 6,440 units of blood, bringing the total units collected through the initiative to over 26,400 units.

To further strengthen their commitment to ensuring safe and adequate blood availability in Ghana, the MTN Foundation constructed and handed over a blood bank to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in 2021, amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adwoa Wiafe emphasized that support for blood donation remains a fundamental part of the MTN Foundation's commitment to the Ghanaian society.



The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer expressed profound gratitude to all blood donors in Ghana who have selflessly contributed to this noble cause, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to saving lives.



She also extended appreciation to the National Blood Service, government and non-governmental organizations, healthcare professionals, blood bank staff, and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth operation of blood donation programs, highlighting their instrumental role in saving lives and improving healthcare outcomes.



