Private lotto operators call for calm in industry

A lotto kiosk

The National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana and the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana are calling for calm and peace to prevail in the lottery industry.

The members of the association and the chamber are also urging all private lotto operators and agents to cease the media war with the National Lottery Authority NLA) “because it is inappropriate and improper to fight the regulator of the lottery industry”.



The NLA is mandated by relevant laws to ensure that every individual and companies operating in the industry do so in accordance with Act 722, L. I. 1948, and Section 22 of Act 844.



According to the Chairman of the Association, Dr. Frank Adjei, per their understanding of the contract between NLA and all private lotto operators licensed under the Act, it was never stated in the contract that a private lotto operator or agent can organize independent live lotto draws on TV without composition of a draw committee properly set up by NLA.



It was also never stated in the contract that a private lotto operator or agent can operate shortcode for NLA’s VAG 5/90 Game.



“Only one license that was issued to us, that is a license under Act 844.

“We were never issued an Act 722 license.”



Dr Adjei, therefore, called on all support to support NLA, the regulator of the lottery industry, “because the collapse of NLA will eventually collapse the whole industry including all Private Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers”.



“Let’s always try to adopt the measures of dialogue and consensus-building with our Regulatory body, NLA, rather than always running to the media to fight and undermine them,” he said in a statement.







