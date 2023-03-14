Private power producers give government 3-week ultimatum to clear about $1.5bn arrears

US Dollar

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has asserted that private power producers who supply more than 50% of the country's electricity have given government a 3-week ultimatum to start paying its arrears of about $1.5 billion.

He noted that the failure of the government to settle its debt will lead to a shortfall in power supply which will subsequently trigger power crisis, otherwise known as 'dumsor' in the country.



In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Bright Simons said the private power producers are, however, opened for discussion with government on the payment plans.



The move is to give government some time to pay them their due whiles they find lasting solutions to the country's economic crisis.



"Ghana's private power producers, who supply more than 50% of the country's electricity, have given the govt a 3-week ultimatum to start paying some of the nearly $1.5 billion in accumulated arrears or risk a shortfall in generation, which could trigger a power crisis," part of his tweet read.

"They are open to discussions on payment schedules to give the govt some flexibility as they recognise the current cash crunch but cannot accept any restructuring of liabilities or haircuts. They say that notwithstanding serious arrears, they have kept the lights on," it added.



