Private sector must be encouraged to do more - Michael Okyere Baafi

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi with Yang Yang

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has called for more private investment into the vehicle assembling business to reduce the importation of vehicles into the country.

According to Okyere Baafi the government has created the enabling environment for such an investment to thrive.



Speaking to journalists after touring the premises of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, the company that assembles Zonda Trucks in Ghana, Michael Okyere Baafi shared his impression about what he had seen.



"We are very impressed with what we have seen here so far and it's our hope that more and more companies will come on board.



"... since this government took over in 2017 we have all seen the transformation in terms of the vehicular industry, we have Nissan here, Toyota,VW among others all assembling here, it has helped create jobs for our people and other things," he said.



The Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec Ghana, Yang Yang, who took the minister around the facility, commended the government for the investor-friendly environment created over the years for companies in the automobile industry to thrive.

Yang Yang, who was impressed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to the growth of the private sector, said: "Foreign investors appreciate the investor-friendly policies of your government adding that we assemble heavy duty vehicles and train Ghanaians to be able to assemble them, even our drivers who are Ghanaians are able to fix their broken vehicles."



NAY/AE