Processing companies have been importing cocoa beans for the past 20 years – COCOBOD

Cocoa beans

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has stated that cocoa processing companies in Ghana are permitted by law to import cocoa beans in the country.

This follows a leaked letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo to Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited approving their importation of cocoa beans from the two neighboring countries.



Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company is asked to furnish comprehensive details regarding the vessel’s name, shipment schedule, quantity of beans slated for importation, as well as the date and time of arrival among others.



“In connection with this approval, you are required to obtain all necessary authorizations from the relevant state institutions, including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, before commencing the importation,” Mr. Aidoo stated in the letter.

In responding to the leaked letter, the Public Affairs Department of COCOBOD described the discussions on social media regarding the importation as misinformation.



Cocoa board further explained that the practice has been in force for the past 20 years.



“Ghana’s cocoa is a premium cocoa and as part of cost management and operation strategy, companies often blend premium Ghana cocoa with less premium cocoa beans from other producing countries,” COCOBOD explained.